KARACHI - Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab has on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders used the Mazar-e-Quaid incident for political purposes.

The PPP leader spoke to media and said PTI ministers threatened police that got under pressure and lodged FIR. He told that the inquiry report would be made public after writing a letter to the federal government.

Talking about census results, Murtaza Wahab said the matter is in the Council of Common Interests (CCI). The decision of the federal cabinet is unilateral and the Sindh government will not allow it at any cost, he remarked. The spokesperson also criticised Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and said it should leave the federal cabinet instead of coming out on roads.