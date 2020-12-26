Share:

7 hand grenades recovered from Bhara Kahu

ISLAMABAD - As many as seven rusty hand-grenades were recovered from a plot located at Dhoke Nain Sukh of Bhara Kahu, informed sources on Friday.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the site and cordoned off the area. Later, officials of Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were called in by police after pulling out the hand-grenades that were packed in a small carton. The BDS defused the hand-grenades, sources said.

According to details, a local resident of Dhoke Nain Sukh was digging up his plot with help of labourers to construct a building when he found a suspicious carton buried in soil. They said the local resident immediately informed police after finding hand grenades in the carton.

They said SP City Umer Khan along with SHO PS Bharakahu rushed to the scene and also called BDS for defusing the hand grenades. “Seven hand-grenades were recovered from a plot of Dhoke Nain Sukh,” said SP City Umer Khan, when contacted by The Nation.

He said labourers were excavating the land when they found hand grenades. The bomb disposal squad, police and ambulance services reached the spot.

The BDS officials defused hand grenades, he said adding that the hand grenades were quite old and rusty.

Meanwhile, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Islamabad took the hand grenades into custody and started investigation.

2 persons shot dead in capital

ISLAMABAD - Two persons were shot dead in different localities of federal capital, informed a police spokesman on Friday. Police have registered cases and started investigation, he said.

According to him, a man was shot dead in a snooker club located in limits of Police Station (PS) Aabpara. The deceased was identified as Faisal, resident of 66 Quarter, Sector G-7, he added. According to him, Faisal was playing snooker in the club when a brawl occurred between him and other men. A man took out his pistol and fired at Faisal while injuring him critically. He said the injured man was shifted to hospital where he died of fatal bullet injuries. The killer managed to escape from the scene, the spokesman said.

He said a heavy contingent of police also rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of eye witnesses.

“Faisal sustained three bullet injuries that led to his death,” said a doctor.

Meanwhile, another man was shot dead apparently over old enmity in G-10/2, the jurisdiction of PS Ramna. According to police spokesman, a man namely Haroon Khan lodged a complaint with PS Ramna officials and stated Shahban along with four other accomplices had gunned down his father Shah Alam Khan on the behest of Janan Khan. The reason behind murder was old enmity, he alleged. Police registered case and started investigation with no arrest.

On the other hand, unidentified dacoits snatched cell phone from a citizen namely Sameer Ijaz at G-8/2. The incident took place in jurisdiction of PS Karachi Company. According to details, the victim citizen Sameer Ijaz lodged a complaint with police that he was walking in street number 2 of G-8/2 when unidentified dacoits caught him and snatched his phone forcefully. He requested police to register a case against street criminals and to recover his mobile phone.