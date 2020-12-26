Share:

Senator Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting has said that eviction of senior leaders from the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) for their due critic of party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, is against democracy and a worst form of dictatorship indicating fascism.

In addition to this, on Saturday he tweeted that this decision highlights that the JUI-F is under dictatorship.

The Minister said Maulana Fazl ur Rehman, who did not tolerate slight criticism by his prior companions and has shown people evidently how much is he himself democratic.

He also raised the question on level of freedom of expression which the JUI-F offers and practices.