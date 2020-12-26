Share:

ISLAMABAD-Researchers from MIPT and the RAS Institute of Problems of Chemical Physics have proposed a simple and convenient way to obtain arbitrarily sized quantum dots required for physical experiments via chemical aging. The study was published in Materials Today Chemistry.Colloidal quantum dots are nanosized crystals whose size determines the frequency at which they emit and absorb electromagnetic radiation. They are used in solar cells, TV sets, fire alarm systems, and more.The MIPT Laboratory for Photonics of Quantum Nanostructures conducts research using lead sulfide quantum dots. The conventional approach to their synthesis, known as hot injection, involves mixing two so-called precursors — compounds containing lead and sulfur — under particular conditions.