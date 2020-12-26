Share:

ISLAMABAD-Shoaib Malik is a Pakistani cricketer who plays for the Pakistan national cricket team and Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). He was the captain of the Pakistan national cricket team from 2007 to 2009. He made his One-Day International debut in 1999 against the West Indies and his Test debut in 2001 against Bangladesh. On 3 November 2015, he announced his retirement from Test cricket to focus on 2019 Cricket World Cup. On 2 July 2018, he became the first male cricketer to play 100 T20Is.On 5 July 2019, he announced his retirement from One Day International cricket after Pakistan won their last group stage game against Bangladesh at Lord’s at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

On 10 October 2020, in the 2020–21 National T20 Cup, Shoaib Malik became the first Pakistani batsman to score 10,000 runs in Twenty20 cricket,doing so in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s match against Balochistan. Recently, he just spotted with his sonAzhar Mehmood, vacationing in desert with other family members also.