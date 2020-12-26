Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah and other dignitaries on Friday paid visit to the Quaid’s mausoleum on the occasion of the 144th birth anniversary of the founder of the nation.

Imran Ismail and Murad Ali Shah paid tribute to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, laid floral wreath at his tomb, offered Fateha and recorded impressions in the visitor’s book.

Earlier, an elegant change of guards ceremony was held at the Mazar-e-Quaid where Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) cadets assumed the guards’ duties.

Commandant PMA Major-General Omer Ahmed Bokhari was the chief guest and inspected the contingent comprising male and female cadets. He offered Fatiha, laid a wreath of flowers and recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book.