CENTURION-A new captain and fresh bowling attack – South Africa are going through a lot at the moment as they prepare to host Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, beginning on Boxing Day.

The last time the Proteas played Test cricket, they had Faf du Plessis leading and Vernon Philander spearheading the bowling attack. This time, there’s no Philander – the veteran pacer calling time on a short, yet brilliant career – and du Plessis is no longer leading the side. To add to that, Kagiso Rabada is out with a groin injury and Lungi Ngidi is racing against time to be fit for the first Test. This leaves South Africa with a rather depleted bowling attack with Glenton Stuurman or Miguel Pretorius set to make a debut.

Pretorius has 20 wickets in five first-class games in the domestic four-day competition and is the third highest wicket-taker. He was, however, a late addition to the team with Stuurman possibly ahead in the pecking order. On the batting front, they have in-form guys with Aiden Markram, the opener, averaging 77.71 with three centuries in the domestic competition. He is the second highest run-scorer in the competition this year.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are without Angelo Mathews on this tour. The middle-order batting strength takes a major hit with his absence. Oshada Fernando is also unavailable for the first Test with a hamstring injury. Suranga Lakmal also has a hamstring niggle and might have to sit the first one out. Dasun Shanaka and Kasun Rajitha are frontrunners to replace him if ruled out.

It was a historic series win for Sri Lanka the last time they came down to South Africa. They became the first Asian side to win a Test series in the country and it came on the back of superlative individual performances with bat and ball. The Proteas are formidable at home, but sine 2018, they have lost 12 Tests while winning just nine in their backyard.

Quinton de Kock (South Africa captain): “The guys are looking for a long-term leadership role. I won’t be doing that. There does seem a lot on my plate but I am quite happy to do it for now.” Dimuth Karunaratne (Sri Lanka captain): “Last time we came to South Africa we didn’t have many options – Lahiru Kumara and Dushmantha Chameera weren’t here. This time we do have that strength, and we will need it.”