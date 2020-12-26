Share:

LAHORE - Vice-Chairman Lahore Development Authority (LDA) SM Imran has said that Pakistan is a blessing of Quaid-e-Azam, who by virtue of his vision carved out a sovereign country for the Muslims of the subcontinent. Nations without an independent home land can better understand the importance of independence. The example of Palestinians is before us, who had been struggling and offering great sacrifices for the past 72 years for the sake of freedom. He was addressing a ceremony in connection with the birthday of the founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, at LDA Sports Complex, Johar Town as chief guest.

Members of LDA’s governing body MPA Sadia Suhail Rana and Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi, Additional DG Headquarters Farqaleet Mir and other officers and members of LDA Sports Complex attended the event. SM Imran hoisted the national flag at the beginning of the ceremony. Jail Band performed at this occasion and played melodies at this occasion. Later, the participants cut cake on 145th birthday of Quaid-e-Azam. Director General (DG), Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahmed Aziz Tarar has directed for ensuring construction of roads and other infrastructure in private housing schemes strictly in accordance with the approved scheme plans, developing parks for improving the environment in the schemes besides purposeful use of public building sites. On the direction by Lahore High Court (LHC) and Judicial Water Commission to review the situation of provision of basic housing facilities in private housing schemes, DG LDA visited two housing schemes Al-Hafeez Garden Phase I and Canal Fort II on Canal Road on Friday. Chief Metropolitan Planner Syed Nadeem Akhtar Zaidi and directors concerned were also present on the occasion.

The Director General also reviewed the situation of recovery of aquifer charges and water pumping in these schemes. He directed that water pumps exceeding the number permitted for these schemes and illegally installed water pumps should be identified.

He said that proposals were being prepared for taking action against illegal housing schemes and violation of approved scheme plans by approved schemes.

Recommendations were also being chalked out for solutions to the problems, he added.