KASUR - A special ceremony in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Friday.

DC Manzar Javed Ali was chief guest while ADC (Revenue) Abid Hussain Bhatti,

ADCG Shabbir Hussain Cheema, AC Pattoki Sheroon Nizai, AC Kot Radha Kishan Raja Muhammad Qasim, Deputy Director Colleges Abdul Ghaffar Dogar and officials of various departments attended the ceremony.

DC Manzar Javed Ali While addressing the participants paid rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah for the creation of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, in Bahawalpur the Vice-Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr Athar Mahboob has said that the achievement of a separate Muslim state on the world map was possible only with the golden principles of faith, unity and discipline of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. While addressing an event held to mark Quaid-e-Azam’s 144th birth anniversary, he said that Quaid-e-Azam with his leadership skills and enthusiastic leadership brought the Muslims of India to an independent state which became the destination of the Muslims of the subcontinent.

He paid tributes to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who led the Muslims of South Asia to a free and independent state. Pakistan was the fruit of the tireless efforts of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The real responsibility for its protection lies with the young generation who can use their talents to create a high position in the world of Pakistan. Certificates were also distributed among the students of the societies for participating in various co-curricular activities. Certificates were also distributed to the participants of the workshop held under the auspices of the Federal Ministry of Education and Broadcasting. On this occasion, a cheque of Rs. 1 lakh was given to a special student Hassan Anees which was announced by Governor Punjab and Chancellor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar during the last convocation of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.