ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Friday reported another 85 virus deaths in single day as authorities call for import of “not only safe but also effective” vaccine in the country.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said that the government would prefer to import COVID-19 vaccine based on transparent scientific research data.

Talking to a private news channel, he said six major international pharmaceutical companies are at the forefront of developing the coronavirus vaccine, but the company that will present scientific research data in a transparent manner will be contacted in this regard.

The top health official said providing low cost and quality vaccine to the people is a target, however, it is important to be completely safe instead of low cost. Dr Faisal Sultan made it clear that there will be no compromise on the quality of the vaccine. “If the company’s research will prove that the prepared vaccine was not only safe but also effective then the vaccine will be imported, he added.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), at least 2,152 people were tested positive for Covid-19 after tests of 39,435 people were conducted on Thursday. The figure of active Covid cases in the country stood at 38,511 while 418,958 people have recovered so far from the virus, the centre reported Friday.

According to the NCOC, during the last 24 hours, most of the deaths occurred in Punjab followed by Sindh. Punjab reported 471 new coronavirus cases, taking the provincial tally to 134,345 and 48 deaths during the past 24 hours. The provincial death toll stands at 3,831.

Out of 85 deaths during the last 24 hours, 53 died on ventilators, said the NCOC. As many as 77 died in hospital and 8 died out of hospital on December 24. A total of 467,222 Covid-19 cases have been detected so far including 8103 in AJK, 18028 in Balochistan, 4844 in GB, 36844 in ICT, 56544 in KP, 134345 in Punjab and 208514 in Sindh.

Out of the total 9,753 Covid-19 related deaths so far, at least 3,440 lost their lives in Sindh, 3,831 in Punjab, 1,585 in KP, 402 in ICT, 181 in Balochistan, 101 in GB, and 213 in AJK.

Meanwhile, G-B coronavirus death toll has surpassed 100-mark, as two more patients succumbed to Covid-19 in the region, taking the death toll to 101. New Covid-19 cases bring Balochistan tally to 18,028. Balochistan reported at least 23 new coronavirus infections during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number to 18,028. AJK reported 38 new Covid-19 cases during the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 8,103. According to the officials, two more patients succumbed to the virus as the death toll reached 213.