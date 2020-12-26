Share:

SARGODHA - A youth was electrocuted in Tarkhanawala area police limits on Friday. According to the police, Zaffar Abbas, 23, of Sobhaga village was busy in electrical works when he received a fatal electric shock. The police handed over the body to the family after completing legal procedure.

Meanwhile, the secretary District Regional Transport Authority (DRTA) on Friday impounded five vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 over violation of coronavirus SOPs. According to a traffic spokesman, DRTA Secretary Farooq Haider Aziz with traffic police checked different vehicles on Sargodha-Mianwali Road and Sargodha-Lahore Road.

He imposed Rs 15,000 fine and impounded five vehicles besides issuing tickets to 20 others over various violations.

Five accused arrested, narcotics recovered

The police on Friday claimed to have arrested five accused and recovered narcotics and weapons. According to the police spokesperson, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested five criminals besides recovering 1.120 Kg hashish, two pistols and a gun. The accused were identified as Sultan, Jabbar,Kaleem Hussain, Faheem and Rafique. Separate cases were registered against the accused.