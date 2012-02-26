



NANKANA SAHIB - Three Ulema were charged with violating the Amplifiers Act here on Saturday.

As per detail, the Barah Ghar Police registered a case against Molvi Ghulam Rasool of Jamia masjid Sahre-Rabbani for making hatred speeches and seeking donation on loudspeaker. Meanwhile, the Warbuton Police registered a case against Hafiz M Ali of Moahllah Eidgah mosque Siddiqque-e-Akber and Molvi M Saeed of Jamia Masjid Fiaz-e-Madina for misusing loudspeaker.