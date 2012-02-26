

LAHORE – The MoU signing ceremony for establishment of a Toll Free Youth Helpline between Plan Pakistan and Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology & Tourism Department, Government of the Punjab, held here on Saturday.

The proposed Youth Help Line will provide free telephonic counselling on career related issues of youths and adolescents as well as counselling on emotional, psychological and reproductive health issues.

The MOU was signed by Dr. Allah Bakhsh Malik, Secretary Youth Affairs, Sports, Archaeology and Tourism Department Government of the Punjab and Rashid Javed Country Director Plan Pakistan.