Karachi - Bears took the charge of bourse on Tuesday and the KSE index lost its Monday’s gains with 28 per cent lower volumes.

KSE 100-index plunged by 214 points or 0.83 per cent to end the day at 25559.61 points as compared to 25773.81 points of the previous day. KSE allshare-index shed 169.72 points to end the session at 19099.96 points, KSE 30-share index lost 108.99 points or 0.58 per cent to close the day at 18645.76 points while KMI 30-reduced by 88.20 points or 0.21 per cent to conclude the trading at 42502.08 levels. Turnover of market was 226.662 million as compared to 283.428 million shares of the previous session and the value of traded stocks reduced to Rs 5.829 billion from Rs 8.040 billion. KSE capitalization maintained at Rs 6.225 trillion as compared to Rs 6.280 trillion of a day earlier.

Out of 367 companies, 262 closed in negative and 83 in positive while the values of 22 stocks did not change. The highest price increase was witnessed in Wyeth Pak, up by Rs 130 to Rs 4794. Fazal Textile grew by Rs 27 to Rs 582. Downhill trend was led by Nestle Pak and Bata (Pak), off by Rs 128 to Rs 8869 and Rs 85 to Rs 2890. Analyst at Arif Habib Ahsan Mehanti said stocks closed bearish amid institutional profit taking in stocks across the board post major earnings announcements at KSE. Economic uncertainty, gas supply issues for fertilizer units, dismal corporate sector payouts and concerns for rising circular debt in energy sector played a catalyst role in bearish activity a KSE.

Samar Iqbal, AVP Equity Sale at Topline, said investors’ focus was confined towards mid-cap stocks as BOP rights alone witnessed 52.5m shares which make 23% of total traded volume, followed by LPCL with 16m shares and Engro Fertilizer with 12mn shares. Engro Corporation lost 4% at close after rallying the previous day. OGDC’s better than expected December quarter earnings were overshadowed by weak sentiments. The other seven volume leaders out of ten were Byco Petroleum with 11.566 million, Dewan Cement with 10.972 million, Maple Leaf Cement with 10.408 million, TRG Pakistan Ltd with 7.992 million, JS Investments with 7.085 million, Fauji Cement with 5.947 million and Telecard Ltd 5.592 million shares respectively.