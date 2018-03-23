The most difficult moment in one’s life is when he realizes that Santa isn’t real. Something an individual grows up believing in suddenly becomes a lie; it never existed. I was, of course, never meant to go through that disappointment (with Santa and Christmas being haram and all). However, life most certainly had its disappointments in store and they kept coming one after the other till they no longer were disappointments.

As a child, I was told that Islam is the only religion in the world that gives women their rights. I grew up believing in the fact that my religion was the only religion that recognized women as equal human beings; that my brother and I were of equal importance. I was too young to understand that my brother and I had very different statuses. I was too naïve to notice that my brother was allowed to go to the mosque and stand in the front row to pray every Eid while I never even got the chance to learn the Eid prayer. Was it religion? Was it society? Or was it a mixture of both?

I was constantly reminded of the fact that my religion prohibited the burial of female infants. I loved the fact that I belonged to a religion that encouraged people to love their daughters as much as their sons. I was told that my religion was the only religion that allowed women to get a share of their father’s property. I was never told the proportion of the share that a girl was entitled to.

During my O-levels, I learned through a very comprehensive book that polygamy was banned. My religion was the first to ban polygamy. No mention of polygamy being banned in the New Testament was ever made. Of course, I later realized that polyandry was completely banned and polygyny was permitted to a certain extent. Most people can’t differentiate between these two terms; it doesn’t even cross our minds that a woman can want to have more than one husband at a time too.

I was always told about how Hindu women were always killed when their husbands died. The concept of ‘satti’ is probably more commonly heard of in our society than it is in actual Hindu societies. I was horrified at how barbaric a practice could be. Nobody remembered to mention that ‘satti’ is no longer practiced and that this practice is something that has been abandoned by the Hindu community for quite some time. Nobody cared to mention that a religious community realized a flaw in itself and sought to rid itself of that flaw.

In my O-Levels Islamic Studies book, I specifically mention a sentence saying something about Saudi Arabia being safe enough for a woman to travel alone after the advent of Islam. Why is it that Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world now that doesn’t allow a woman to drive? Why is it that Saudi women cannot travel without being accompanied by a male guardian? Why is the concept of being accompanied by a ‘mehram’ at all times of paramount importance in the lives of Muslim women?

I was always told that my religion allowed me to become a businesswoman like the Prophet’s wife. I was told that I was equal to men in all walks of life according to my religion. Of course, my testimony in court qualifies only as half of that of a man’s.

I was told that my religion was the only religion in the world that gave me my rights and gave me an elevated status. However, this status was only in context of my relationship with my father, my brother, my husband or my son. My identity was nowhere to be found.

As all these disappointments hit me one after the other, I was left utterly confused. To this day, I haven’t been able to figure out what it is that weighs me down. Does my religion give me an equal status which society eventually steals from me? Or was I never equal to begin with? This then brings me to the disappointment that children feel when they find out that Santa isn’t real.