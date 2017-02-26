LAHORE - PPP Senator Chaudhry Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the Supreme Court should have summoned Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama case to seek explanation about his speech in the parliament.

Talking to reporters at the LHCBA Saturday, he said he knew what “would be the judgment of the SC in the Panama case”.

He said the SC showed leniency to the PM but his defence in the case could not be considered “correct because others would follow the same for their own defence in bribery, drug-peddling and terrorism cases”.

Qatari letter, he added that was submitted to the court, which was evidence that he did business in Qatar for 25 years but there was no record.

He said if son’s property or wealth was found disproportionate to his income, his father would be held guilty in anti-corruption cases.