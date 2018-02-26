ATTOCK - Chief Executive Officer (Health), Dr Malik Ibadat Khan, has said that more than 30,000 patients are provided treatment during the health week, which started on February 19th and concluded on February 24th. He said this, while talking to newsmen at his office.

The CEO health said that during the health week, health camps were set up at all the tehsil headquarters hospitals and 10 basic health units and rural health centres located in various areas of the district.

He said that during the health week the patients were provided test facilities for hepatitis, malaria, diabetes, tuberculosis, HIV, hypertension and asthma, and medicines were provided to them, while vaccination facility was also provided. The CEO health said that health weeks were now frequently observed to provide better health facilities to the people nearest to their hometowns.