KARACHI - Police on Sunday registered a case against a suspect who was seen in a viral video on Karachi’s busiest Shar-e-Faisal firing in the air and threatening anyone who would come to challenge him.

Though the police have registered a case against him, he remained at large while the accused in another video viral on social media has admitted his crime and apologised for he did on Shar-e-Faisal.

The case was registered against the suspect Adnan Pasha at the Bahadurabad police station under Sections under Sections 504 and 506 on behalf of state.

The police despite conducting raids at his residence in Gulistan-e-Jauhar and relatives remained fail to trace his whereabouts, however, about half of a dozen people in connection with the case were detained by police for questioning and for pressure tactics in a bid to force the suspect to surrender to the police.

In a second video released by Pasha on Sunday, the accused admitted the crime as well as apologies for that he did wrong. Pasha, however, blamed a person namely Zeeshan Saeed aka Shani over the incident. “Zeeshan Saeed is my father’s killer,” he claimed in his second video. “I didn’t threat anyone. I admitted that I did wrong and it should not be happened. But I did it to show my anger over Zeeshan Saeed. I know my way of expression was not right.”

In a three minute and forty-four seconds long video uploaded on social media by the accused from an undisclosed location, Pasha said that his father was killed about ten years ago. “I have respect for my country and government and others. Since I did it, everyone including media is highlighting me. My question is that am really I committed a big crime?,” he questioned.

“Why such quick actions are not taken against my father killer (Zeeshan Saeed) in last ten years? I admitted I did wrong but I did not do any major crime.”

Earlier on Sunday, Adnan Pasha is seen hurling a pistol on the main Shar-e-Faisal to prove that he is indeed on Karachi’s most traveled route. He then goes on to hurl abuses and curses and then fires two aerial shots.

As the video viral on social media, the home minister Sindh Sohail Anwar Siyal and IGP Sindh Allah Dino Khawaja while talking a notice of the incident asked DIG East to take action over the matter.

It is worth to mention here that the accused Adnan Pasha is most popular car racer of Karachi and he also run a car racing group.