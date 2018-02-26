Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University introduced new programmes for overseas Pakistanis living in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, UAE, Sultanate of Oman and Bahrain in order to provide them with opportunities to enhance their academic standards.

This is for the first time that overseas Pakistanis are also being offered BEd and MBA courses, a press release said.

The other programmes include basic Arabic course, Secondary School Certificate, Higher Secondary School Certificate, Bachelor Programmes (BA General, BA Mass Communication, BA Library Sciences, B.Com) and short courses.

Last date for admission in these programmes is March 5. Admission forms and prospectus for these programmes could be downloaded from the university’s website.

Pakistanis stationed in the mentioned countries can submit their admissions forms along with fee in foreign currency within the stipulated date.

According to Directorate of Overseas Education, Vice Chancellor Dr Shahid Saiddiqui had directed to provide the overseas Pakistanis with maximum facilities, enabling them to benefit from the available educational opportunities in the country.

The university has recently taken a number of new initiatives to upgrade online learning for overseas Pakistanis through use of smart technology. During the last 3 years, it has brought about qualitative improvement in its scheme of study at all level, the release concluded.