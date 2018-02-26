Islamabad - Anti Narcotics Force foiled a bid to smuggle 2.5 kilograms of heroin worth millions of rupees to Saudi Arabia and arrested an accused at Islamabad Airport on Sunday.

The ANF sources said that during search of a passenger leaving for Saudi Arabia through a private airline at Benazir Bhutto International Airport Islamabad, 2.5 kilograms of high quality heroin concealed in secret chambers of the bag was recovered.

The accused, hailing from Narowal, the sources said.

The accused was off loaded and is being interrogated after registering a case against him.