KARACHI - In the present scenario of Karachi the business community has no other option left but Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) because I’ve delivered to the city by spending more than 300 billion rupees but current elected representatives had failed to make any difference.

This was stated by the Chairman PSP Mustafa Kamal while addressing a gathering of business community of Karachi in an event titled “Journey to Progress” organised by the business forum of PSP on Sunday.

“At the time of election on which achievement they would ask for the votes as wherever they will go, they would be standing on the heaps of garbage. There would be no clean drinking water as ninety percent of the city is getting highly polluted water,” Kamal held.

He said that we have risked our lives for the betterment of the city, no doubt operation by the law enforcing agencies brought peace in the city but it was PSP which jelled the hearts of people of Karachi, today a Baloch of Layari is warmly welcomed in Liaquatabad and a Mohajir of New Karachi is welcomed by the Sindhis of Chakra goth, in this manner we have played our role in the stability and peace of Karachi by dismantling the RAW network as the creator of MQM had confessed for getting financed by India.

Kamal further said that MQM is the real cause of problem and is like a dog in the well, until you take it out, you can’t drink the water of the well. The people of Karachi now have to make a final decision as the next election is approaching near.

Addressing the event, Deputy Mayor Karachi and central leader of PSP Arshad Vohra said that the present Mayor has lied about having no authority and finance, the reality is that the amount of money present Mayor is receiving is enough to do two crore rupees worth of work in every 36 hours.

While addressing the gathering prominent businessmen Majid Aziz, Ateeq Mir and Haseeb Khan vowed to facilitate Mustafa Kamal for the betterment of Karachi as his past services to the city predicts the future of the city. They said that Karachi and Pakistan is fortunate to have Mustafa Kamal.