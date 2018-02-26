LAHORE (PR) - Former federal minister and known lawyer S.M. Zafar says masses want an end to the environment of confrontation among state institutions.

Speaking at a seminar on Harmony among State Institutions here, he said the masses were against confrontation among the institutions and believed that the incumbent crisis could be resolved by taking the path of truth.

He said the Supreme Court’s verdict against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was based on a weak argument. He said that people have constitutional right to franchise and therefore the Senate and National Assembly polls should be held in time to provide them an opportunity to choose their government.

Pakistan Institute of National Affairs (PINA) Secretary General Altaf Hassan Qureshi said the seminar had been organised for getting positive suggestions to steer the country out of the present situation. Dialogue at national level was very important as there seemed a lack of trust and balance between the institutions, he said.

He suggested forming an elder’s council that could resolve such confrontations and urged political parties not to take their issues in the courts. PML-N central media coordinator Muhammad Mehdi called for a change in behaviour of political parties and avoiding any non-political step that could blow up the situation.

Awami National Party’s Ehsan Wyne said that only continuity of democracy could solve problems facing the masses and warned that the country split in 1971 only because of anti-democratic steps.

Prof Dr Amjad Magsi lamented that powers of the parliament were being used by some other institutions and called for empowering the parliament to resolve the issues.

Ex-MNA and writer Bushra Rehman regretted that political parties had been ignoring their members in the decision-making process and had this been not the situation the latter would have stood with their leadership during harsh times.

Sajjad Mir, Ihsan Wyne, Prof Shabbir Ahmad Khan, Justice (Retd) Faqir Mohammad Khokhar, Hussain Ahmad Piracha, Wajahat Masood, Dr Qadir Magsi, Rauf Tahir, Mohammad Mehdi, Javaid Nawaz and Arif Mian spoke.