Islamabad - Community and service-oriented policing is the only way to win public confidence and conciliatory committees would be made more effective to bridge gap between police and people.

This was stated by Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Sultan Azam Temuri while addressing a Community Policing Festival at Shalimar Police Station. SSP Operations Najeeb Ur Rehman Bugvi, SSP HQs Hassan Iqbal, SP Sadar Muhammad Aamir Niazi, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Sayed Aziz, SHO Shalimar Abdul Razzaq, members of conciliatory cimmittee, women, children, and foreigners also attended in large numbers.

He appreciated SSP Islamabad and SP Sadar for organizing this event and starting community policing project in short time.

IGP said that community policing has three parts: interaction of community members and police, identification of issues faced by the community and finding solution to these problems.

In neighborhood watch committees, he said students, doctors, house wives and notables would be also included.

Emphasising on the importance of co-operation between the public and the police, he said that Islamabad police is committed to serving the people and enhancing liaison with community through friendly measures. The IGP said that developed countries acknowledge the advantages of community policing.

He stressed that the main purpose of such committees is to monitor the activities around them and inform police in case of any suspicious activity. He assured that the names of those providing important information will be kept secret.

The IGP said that police is utilizing all available resources for protection to the lives and property of citizens.

He appealed to the members of committees to give suggestions in handling various police related affairs. The IGP thanked all participants and hoped for enhanced coordination in future to combat anti-social elements.