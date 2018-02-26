Islamabad - Dr Hafiz Hassan Madni will today appear before Islamabad High Court to assist it in a petition challenging amendment in Khatm-e-Nabuwwat oath in Election Act 2017.

A single bench of the IHC comprising Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui hear the petition while Dr Hassan of Institute of Islamic Studies, University of Punjab will assist the court as it had earlier appointed him as amicus curiae in the matter besides 3 other religious scholars and 3 eminent lawyers.

Dr Hassan will provide assistance to the court on the points including whether an Islamic state could frame a law which identifies or deems a non-Muslim as Muslim, directly or indirectly, and whether non-Muslims could be permitted in an Islamic state to present themselves as Muslims; whether it is tantamount to deceive the state if a non-Muslim dubs himself as a Muslim; what is the responsibility of the state if the answer of above mentioned question is in positive; whether it is not obligatory for an Islamic state to have fully aware of religion and religious creed of all of its citizens and formulate an effective and comprehensive procedure in this regard and whether it falls in the domain of violation of basic human rights to get information about the religion or religious faith of a citizen.

Besides Dr Hassan, Dr Mohsin Naqvi, former member of Council of Islamic Ideology, Dr Sahibzada Sajid-ur-Rehman, member of CII and Mufti Hussain Khalil Khel from Karachi will also assist the court on the above-mentioned points.

For legal assistance, the IHC bench had appointed Advocate Akram Sheikh, Advocate Babar Awan and Advocate Aslam Khaki as amicus curiae in the matter.

Previously, the IHC bench directed NADRA not to change religion of any person on CNIC without its permission till further orders.

In this matter, the petitioner, Maulana Allah Wasaya, earlier argued before the court that an amendment was made in Election Act 2017 regarding oath of Khatm-e-Nabuwwat that was nullified through another amendment whereas all other laws repealed through the Act of October 2, 2017 still remained repealed.

He maintained that an amendment was made in the Election Act and on hue and cry of the nation, another amendment to the Act was brought on October 19, 2017 through which sections 7B and 7C of the conduct of General Elections Order, 2002 were revived whereas all other laws repealed through Act of October 2, 2017 still remained repealed and through an illusion, an effort was made to satisfy the citizens of Pakistan.

Therefore, the petitioner prayed to the court to direct ministry of law and justice to immediately take all necessary measures for revival of all provisions (which were in existence prior to the promulgation of the Elections Act, 2017) relating to Qadiani group/Lahori group in their entirety with a further direction to ensure that all such provisions are made part of the primary legislation, the Elections Act, 2017.