QILA DIDAR SINGH-Knowledge is light, without which, ignorance would pervade the society.

Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) Kissan Wing President Tanvir Azam Cheema stated this during an address to a ceremony here the other day.

He said that it was imperative for parents to get their children better education so that they could contribute to development of the country.

On the occasion, guests of honour including Dr Imran, Dr Umar Saeed, Fiaz Saleem Sikhu and Saith Qaisar Nadeem distributed awards to the position-holders students.

SUICIDE ATTEMPT

A 15-year-old teenage girl attempted to commit suicide by consuming poison after his father, due to poverty, refused to buy her a new suit for her friend’s marriage ceremony. Daughter of Akram, resident of Nawan Pind, demanded new suit from her father to go to her friend’s marriage ceremony. The poor man couldn’t fulfil the desire of his daughter which angered the latter and she attempted suicide by consuming poison. She was rushed to hospital where she was being treated.