Islamabad - As huge rush was witnessed at weekly Sunday bazaar at G-6, encroachers could be seen selling products on the footpaths, creating inconveniences for pedestrians and motorists.

The residents are facing intense problems due to encroachment mafia that keeps occupying the road outside CDA’s Sunday Bazaar at G-6. The encroachers occupy the road from Lal Masjid to Aabpara stand and all sorts of stalls are established there.

Many shoppers, especially motorists, complained about lack of a proper car parking lot, saying that they had to shuffle from place to place before they could get space to park their vehicles.

A female customer said that the tide of encroachments had reached an alarming level, but the CDA authorities were either unaware of the problem or had turned a blind eye to it.

“Nearly equal number of stalls spring up on the footpaths outside weekly bazaars in Islamabad”, said another shopper, Nomaan Ali. He stressed that the illegal stalls should be eliminated to facilitate the regular shoppers at the Sunday bazaars.

“Due to shortage of parking places, we are compelled to buy grocery from the open market at higher prices”, said a shopper at the Aabpara bazaar.

A visitor, Basit Tahir, said that if there were proper parking arrangements at the weekly bazaars, no one would have to park vehicles on the roads.

A shopkeeper at Aabpara Market said that vehicles parked at the roadside covered a major portion of the road, which could cause accidents.

According to CDA officials, the civic body was well aware of the problems being faced by the people and would try its level best to address these problems.