LAHORE - Pakistan equities remained volatile as investors mulled the week’s biggest question facing the market: Will Pakistan be included in FATF's watchlist? Though market was rife with speculations that Pakistan will be put to ‘Grey’ list from Jun 2018 (Pakistan was previously in the list during 2012-2015), there was no official announcement on this matter in the ‘Outcomes of FATF Plenary meeting (Feb 21-23)’, concluded in Paris.

In an another development during the week, the Supreme Court ruled that an individual disqualified under Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution can’t serve as head of a political party which bars former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from formally leading PML-N party.

To add insult to the injury, World Bank in its press release announced that it will suspend participation of PAEL and its affiliates for 33 months for collusive practices during bidding on contracts. As a result, PAEL hit lower limit on Friday.

On the sector front; Commercial Banks and Cement cumulatively took away 250 points from the index.

Foreigners were net sellers of $2.8million worth of shares during the week vs. selling of $16million during last week. On the local front, Insurance were net buyers of $14.5million whereas Individuals were net sellers of $11.2 million.

Experts said that ambiguity played with investors' sentiments at the bourse during the week as conflicting news emerged over FATF putting Pakistan back on the terrorist financing watchlist.

On the domestic political front as well, uncertainty hovered over the Senate elections as Supreme Court declared Nawaz Sharif ineligible to head PML-N, and resultantly null and void all the decisions taken under his leadership after his reelection as the party chief, including the nominations filed by PML-N for the Senate elections. From macroeconomic vantage point, the week did not fare any better either, as release of latest numbers continue to reflect cracks on the external account front.

As per PBS statistics, Petroleum Group imports increased by 49 percent YoY in Jan-2018, whereas Textile exports edged up by only 2 percent YoY. Large Scale Manufacturing also contracted by 1.4 percent YoY in Dec-2017.

During the week, General Tyre and Rubber Co. of Pakistan (GTYR) announced earnings of Rs174million (EPS Rs2.9), down 47 percent YoY in 2QFY18. While revenues were up 21 percent YoY to Rs3billion, contraction in gross margins, down 10ppts to 17 percent led to earnings decline.

Thal Limited (THALL) reported consolidated earnings of Rs756million (EPS Rs9.3) in 2QFY18, down 70 percent YoY. While revenues grew by 7 percent to Rs4.6billion, decline in other income, down 80 percent to Rs567million significantly impacted bottom-line.

Kot Addu Power Company (KAPCO) announced its 2QFY18 result where the company reported revenues of Rs18.4billion, up 21 percent YoY. While gross margins remained almost flat at ~17 percent during the outgoing quarter, significant increase in financial charges, up 47 percent YoY to Rs1.5b impacted bottom-line. Despite this, earnings were up ~19 percent to Rs2.2billion (EPS Rs2.5).

Pakistan International Bulk Terminal (PIBTL) reported revenues of Rs400million in 2QFY18 while loss for the period clocked-in at Rs1.1billion (LPS 0.8) mainly due to higher cost of services. To note, the company started commercial operations in mid 2017.

During the week, the country's total liquid foreign exchange reserves fell by $139.4 million during last week owing to external debt payments. According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country's forex reserves declined to $18.829 billion as on February 16, 2018 compared to $18.968 billion on February 9, 2018.

Current account deficit surged 48 percent YoY to $9.2billion in 7MFY18 after imports accelerated while crude prices surged, as per data released by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Minister for Privatization said that the Govt. would retain 51 percent shares of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and keep hold of all management control with it after privatization of the national flag carrier by April 2018.

The European Union (EU) is expected to extend Generalised System of Preferences plus (GSP +) as the European Parliament has expressed satisfaction on the progress achieved by Pakistan in enacting new laws and developing new institutions for implementation of 27 core conventions of GSP+ especially the National Action Plan for Human Rights.