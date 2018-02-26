LAHORE - An eight-member European Union delegation called on former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and former Punjab CM Ch Pervaiz Elahi at their residence on Sunday. PML leaders put forth proposals for holding fair and transparent election in future in the light of rigging through Returning Officers (ROs) in 2013 elections. During meeting, party leaders Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Dr Khalid Ranjha, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussain and Rizwan Mumtaz Ali were also present. Chaudhrys hoped for the next general election, Election Commission of Pakistan and Foreign Office endorsing the importance of the European Union Observation Mission will fully cooperate and facilitate them. EU team consisted of Nicolay Paus, Ann Vanhout, Jean Costedoat, Hans Weber, Hannah Theresa Roberts, Colm Vincent Fahy, Pawel Kryztof and Svante Torgny Yngrot.