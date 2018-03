FAISALABAD: Cultivation of citrus should be started immediately as February-March is the most suitable season for gardening of citrus trees.According to a spokesman for agriculture extension department, farmers should prepare land well before planting saplings of lemon, lime, orange, grapefruit and citron.The farmers should also use fertilizer at time of sapling plantation and for more information, they could contact agriculture helpline 0800-15000 and 0800-29000 from 8am to 8pm, he added.–APP