KABUL - A new US Army unit created specifically to advise and assist conventional foreign military forces has begun deploying to Afghanistan. Military.com has reported that the leadership of 1st Security Forces Assistance Brigade has arrived in Kabul and their troops will be dispersed at outposts throughout the country in order to be closer to the front lines of the war. This is the first time in years that US troops will be on the frontline. Until now US troops have been advising high-ranking Afghan commanders but under US President Donald Trump’s new strategy, these troops will advise battalion-level personnel, military.com reported.