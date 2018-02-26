KARACHI - The government should allocate funds for the welfare of the public to set up community halls, public parks, libraries, museums and sports complexes especially on the plots which were released from illegal constructions and buildings.

The suggestions were made by Rizwan Jaffer, a founder and Chairman of Jadeed Pakistan Tahreek and Youth Parliament while addressing a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC) on Sunday.

There are 35,000 plots of the government-owned now after the verdict of Supreme Court of Pakistan to remove the illegal possessions by land grabbers. The government should utilize them for its future generation on the priority.

He said the public welfare projects will bode well not only for the public but for the energetic youth of the country, which will be involved in the constructive activities and to be grown up as productive units of the society and the country as well.

Jaffer said the development and training of the youth is the core issue of the country for the better future and prosperity society, which requires a solid, sustainable and long-term plan.

He said “Youth Parliament” have devised a practical plan for the youth which will be implemented in 40 cities of the country in collaboration with the federal and provincial governments of the country.

He said the basic theme of the plans is to include Pakistan’s youth in the constructive activities towards the development of cities and society as progressive, advanced and cooperative. Furthermore from the platform youngsters will be engaged towards fixing of the growing issues of the society including the issue of garbage, water and sanitation, he added.

Besides, the issues of hygiene and clean water supplies are growing unstoppable in major cities that should be promptly addressed with the help of awareness and self-designed projects by the members of these two associations, he added.

He also pointed out towards traffic congestion and said that it could be resolved with the awareness and discipline of rules by the commuters.