KARACHI - Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, who is also the chancellor of public sector universities of Sindh, has appreciated Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh for writing a book on Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, which, he said, will immensely help the younger generation to understand the life and struggle of the founder of Pakistan.

Governor Sindh expressed these views while addressing the launching ceremony of the book titled Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah: Taaleem, Juhid-e-Azadi aur Kamyabiyan”, an Udru translation of Dr Mohammad Ali Shaikh’s book at the inner courtyard of Sindh Madressatul Islam University.

The governor said that in an age when there was a lack of quality research work in the country that book was based on good research that depicted real life of the father of the nation and conveyed the message of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah to its readers. He said that being the head of the alma mater of the founder of Pakistan, it was part of Dr Shaikh’s responsibilities to write such a wonderful tome given the fact that most details about the Quaid were available with the SMIU.

Zubair said that he was undergoing a feeling full of emotions, which was mainly because he was in the school of study of the Quaid-e-Azam and was talking on a book written on his life and times.

He added that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah had wanted a liberal and tolerant Pakistan, where all citizens irrespective of differences of ethnicity and religion could live amicably and peacefully. “Today we also need a liberal and tolerant country as dreamed and desired by the Quaid-e-Azam.”

He said that there was no ambiguity about the political system to run the country in the mind of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. “He clearly wanted a parliamentary system in Pakistan on the pattern of the British parliamentary system.”

The Sindh governor said that Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was the best parliamentarian and democrat who believed in the supremacy of the parliament.

“This made him the undisputed leader of all communities of the then undivided India. Apart from a great politician, he was a great lawyer as well. Had he given more time to his profession, which he had left after returning back from England in the middle of 1930s, he would have been among the greatest lawyers of the region.”

Zubair believed that Pakistan was destined to progress and prosperity no matter odds of the day were not in its favour at the present. He hoped that the political process of the country should continue uninterrupted.

Earlier, author of the book, Dr Muhammad Ali Shaikh, in his welcome address spoke on the need of writing that book threadbare. He said that when he went through a variety of biographies on Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah including the books of his sister Fatima Jinnah, Mohammad Ali Siddiqui and others he found certain wrong narratives especially regarding the history of his time spent on education.

“Some of them said that he had passed his matriculation examination from the Sindh Madressatul Islam in 1887, which was not correct. He hadn’t passed matriculation exams from Sindh Madressatul Islam. Such basic errors compelled me to correct the history with the help of the record that was available at SMI,” said Dr Shaikh.