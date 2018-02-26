Rawalpindi - The government has allowed on-arrival visas for group tourists of several countries including US and UK, said Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation Chaudhry Abdul Ghafoor Khan.

He said that the PTDC was making all-out efforts for promotion of tourism in the country. The MD said that the incumbent government was paying attention to promotion of tourism in the country.

The tourists will be given multiple entry 30-day visas. The visit to Pakistan will need to be organised through a designated tour operator. The tour operator will be required to furnish tourist documents to the FIA Immigration Office with a requisite undertaking. Business visa on arrival will also be issued to citizens from 68 countries, he revealed.

He said that last month, the PTDC approached the authorities concerned to review visa policy for the foreign tourists. “We will focus overseas Pakistanis and foreign tourists during 2018, Ch Ghafoor said.

He said that visa policy for foreign tourists was required to be reviewed to facilitate more tourists from across the world.

“We had also requested the civil aviation authorities to provide places at all international airports in the country to set-up tourism information desks”, he said.

He said that the PTDC was also appointing focal persons in big cities of the country and coordinators for tourism in all tourism-generating countries to increase tourist influx to Pakistan, who will work as a bridge between tourism departments and the tourists.

Twenty-four countries including China, Finland, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Greece, United Kingdom and the United States are the countries eligible for the new policy, he said.

According to PTDC, tourism has been on the rise in Pakistan with more than thrice the number of international tourists travelling to the country in 2016 as compared to three years ago. The number of International tourists more than tripled since 2013 to 1.75 million in 2016, while the number of domestic travellers jumped 30 per cent to 38.3m.

“We are also making efforts for promotion of domestic tourism and the people while considering the PTDC their own department should benefit from its facilities”, he added.

The MD said that the citizens who wanted to see beautiful places must visit tourist destinations of the country.

He said that the PTDC in near future would ink agreements with Iran, Uzbekistan, Mauritius and Belarus to work jointly for promotion of tourism in Pakistan.