SARGODHA-The High Education Commission (HEC) of Pakistan approved the development project worth Rs1.5 billion for the uplift of University of Sargodha (UoS).

The HEC Planning and Development director general issued an approval letter which reads: “I am directed to convey the administrative approval of the CDWP to the execution of the subject scheme at capital cost of Rs1540 million with FEC Rs87.61 million. The execution period of the scheme is 36 months.”

Out of the total approved amount of the project, Rs.850 million has been allocated for the uplift of the UoS main campus while Rs320 million each for two sub campuses at Bhakkar and Mianwali. The remaining Rs50 million will be spent for the execution of projects, consultancy services, etc.

At the main campus, key development projects include the expansion of Language Departments to include the discipline of China Studies; training Mass Communication students and media professionals in multimedia production techniques; expansion of agricultural research at College of Agriculture by providing modern equipment at postgraduate labs; construction of state-of-the art multipurpose academic structure and the expansion of Central Research Labs facilities.

At Bhakkar and Mianwali sub-campuses, development projects include the extension of academic blocks, strengthening of Science and Computer Labs; construction of girls’ hostels and the provision of student transport and staff residential facilities.

“Together, these projects complement our strategic plan to take the university to the next level of academic excellence, especially in its comparatively stronger fields of agriculture, languages, media studies and basic sciences,” said UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad.

Institutional strengthening within the university especially the Directorate of Planning has been established, which is following the projects, the vice chancellor added. The decision to approve this major development project was made earlier on December 4, 2017, during the CDWP meeting, chaired by Mr Sartaj Aziz, Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission, at the Ministry of Planning, Reforms and Development, Islamabad.

It may be added here that the University of Sargodha has received such a major federal grant sponsored by the HEC after a 10-year gap - an outcome of the earnest efforts being made by the current university administration to enhance its teaching and research profile, knowledge sharing capacity and academic linkages.