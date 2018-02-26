DUBAI-South African legendry leg break bowler Imran Tahir termed Pakistan Super League (PSL) as one of the best leagues of the world.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Imran said: “The performance of Multan Sultans has been improving because the team management and players buck up each other. I am very happy to be part of the PSL. I belong to Pakistan and it is my wish to help Sultans clinch the coveted trophy.”

Imran gave a real run to United for their money as he took wickets in regular intervals to turn the outlook of the match. However, some poor fielding and missed run outs faded the chances of Sultans. Imran is also becoming crowd favourite, though the crowd remains sparse in the ground, with his unique way of celebrations.

He said young guns of Sultan were performing very well. “The Islamabad United also played well and took advantage of weather and their batsmen especially Hussain Talat also batted well, which helped them win the crucial match,” he said and added: “But we are positive and keen to register more and more victories, with ultimate aim of winning trophy for our team.”

Expressing his views, United’s young gun and man of the match Hussain Talat said it was the most memorable performance of his career so far.

“Misbah-ul-Haq supported me well. This is one of the most memorable performances of my career. When I went to bat, United were under control, but we lost too many wickets which put pressure on us. But I stayed at the crease and waited for the lose deliveries, which paid off well for me.” He praised the Multan’s pacer attack and said they tried to defend their total very well.

“Multan Sultans also bowled very well, especially when Imran Tahir took wickets of our top order batsmen, which added extra pressure on the Islamabad United. But I was passionate and composed and just wanted my team win the match. When I hit Malik for six, my confidence was sky high and I was sure that I would play and carry the day, and thanks to Almighty, I succeeded in helping my team register first victory in the third edition of the PSL,” he added.

Hussain also praised the efforts of Islamabad United bowlers and the way they used the overcast conditions perfectly to keep Sultans under check.