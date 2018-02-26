Drive against illegal housing schemes soon: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI: A massive operation against illegal housing schemes in the district would be launched soon, said Commissioner Rawalpindi Division/Director General RDA Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary.

He said that the officers concerned have been directed to plan the operation so that action could be taken against the rules’ violators. He advised the public not to invest in illegal housing schemes and select commercial or residential plots only in legal ones which have proper approval of layout plan and NOC from the concerned authorities.

According to an RDA officer, 43 housing schemes under its jurisdiction have obtained NOCs from the RDA, whereas 31 housing schemes were operating illegally without having any NOC.

He said that general public is informed in their best interest to refrain from investing in illegal housing schemes in order to avoid possible losses.

The officer said that the housing schemes marked illegal by the RDA included Jinnah Town, Airport Employees Cooperative Housing Society, Gulshan-e- Ali, Janjua Town 1, Janjua Town 2, Janjua Town 3, Khyban-e-Millat, Rasool Town, National Town, Khyban-e-Quaid, T&T Housing Society, OGDC Town, Hamza Town, Sanghar Town, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Fazal Town phase 2, Gulberg Town, Lake Vista Residential (Rawal City), Pam City, Jabbar City, Usman Block, Jublee Town, Lawyers Town, Radio Colony, Federation of Employees Cooperate Housing Society, Samarzar Housing Project, Gulraiz Housing Scheme, Metro Homes, Babar Homes, Paras Villas and Alfalah Homes. –APP

Vehicles owners to get universal numbers from March 1

RAWALPINDI: The vehicle owners would be issued new universal numbers from March 1st as Excise and Taxation department is finalising the arrangements in this regard.

Director Excise and Taxation Rawalpindi Tanveer Abbas Gondal said that the new vehicle registration system was being introduced for facilitation of the citizens. He said that the system was to be introduced from Jan 1st but was delayed for two months. The new registration system would include smart cards, number plates and universal numbers.

Excise and Taxation Officer (Admin) Numan Khalid said that the Excise and Taxation Department and Punjab Safe City Project (PSCA) had proposed to introduce new vehicle number plates design for the province.

The reason behind new number plate design is that CCTV cameras are not able to detect and read the current number plates. The modified size and font size of the universal number plates would make them camera-readable, he added.

Universal Number plates will be issued across the province by the start of next month, he said.–APP

The Punjab government is going to introduce new system of vehicles registration which will not only discourage fabrication, forged documents but streamline the whole process of registration, he said.

No one would be able to get registered a vehicle already registered with same chassis number in any other district of the province, he added.

He further said that the universal number system would help curtail registration load on big districts like Lahore and Rawalpindi due to their higher resale rates and small districts would be able to get their revenue share. The system would also help eliminate corruption and use of vehicles with fake number plates in crimes, he said.

It will also help eliminate the tendency of late registration of vehicle and evasion of motor vehicle tax, he said. The system would facilitate vehicle owners in paying token tax in any part of the province, he said.

To a question, the official said that it was not possible earlier as all the districts of the province had their separate vehicle registration record on independent servers which was further transferred to provincial capital after 15-20 days’ gap but last year, all the districts were interconnected and now a centralised system existed and the whole registration data was available at a main server.

He said that under the new system, the universal number plate would also be provided with smart card which will have all record of the sale and purchase of the vehicles. The smart card would replace the registration book and it would have over six security features, he added.