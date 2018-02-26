MIRPUR (AJK)-The Jammu & Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has said that India is using women’s rape as war weapon and it has given its forces in Kashmir a free hand to crush the ongoing freedom struggle.

“A glaring example of it is the tragic and shameful tragedy of Kunan Poshpora,” JKNF spokesperson told reporters. The National Front spokesperson expressed concern over the fact that mass rape victims of Kunan Poshpora are continuously denied justice and the culprits are rooming free.

The Kunan Poshspora incident occurred on February 23, 1991, when units of Indian occupied forces raped at least 53 women in the garb of search operation. The human rights organizations including Human Rights Watch have reported that the number of raped women could be as high as 100.

India, he underlined, has been using rape as war weapon against the freedom-loving Kashmiris and irony is that New Delhi is successfully deceiving international brethren about the facts in Kashmir.

He appealed the Human rights organisations to raise the issue more vibrantly at international forums.

TEAM LEAVES FOR US: A 9-member delegation left for Washington to participate in a two-week training course titled “Prevention of Child Abduction”.

The delegation includes AJK SSP Raja Irfan Salim besides the other senior Pakistani officers. It is being hosted by the US State Department of International Educational and Cultural Affairs. “Irfan is the only officer from AJK police picked up for the special training course along with eight senior officers from entire Pakistan belonging to judiciary (judges) and the law department,” official sources said.

The course is being held from February 24 to March 10 in the US Capital, the sources added. The course has been designed to enhance the professional skills of the participants as per the need of modern age to discourage and prevent the cases of abduction of children in the country. The course is also involved with special lectures on strategy for child exploitation prevention and interdiction.