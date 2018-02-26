LAHORE - A Christian man arrested under blasphemy laws attempted suicide to get rid of brutal torture when he was being ‘interrogated’ by officials at the Federal Investigation Agency’s Headquarters in Lahore, last week.

Sajid Masih attempted suicide by jumping out of the high-rise building. The suspect is under medical treatment after his both legs got fractured. According to his relatives, 24-year-old Sajid took the extreme step allegedly after being forced by the FIA personnel to have sex with his teenage cousin, the main accused in the blasphemy case.

In a video statement recorded on Saturday, Sajid Masih revealed that he attempted suicide because he was brutally tortured by the FIA men. Then, the officers pressed him to do sexual acts with his 18-year-old cousin Pitras Masih, who was handed over to the FIA by Shahdara police one day ago. Pitras was also being grilled by the FIA’s cybercrime wing at the same facility.

According to Sajid, he was called by FIA officials to the headquarters in the name of cross-examination. He said that the officers took his mobile phone for examination and they gave him a good thrash.

Later, Sajid and Pitras were taken to the 4th floor of the building. Not enough, the FIA officials then asked him to take off the trouser of his cousin and have sex with him in front of them. He said that when he refused to do so the official started beating him. So, he was left with no other option except to attempt suicide to get rid of physical and mental torture.

On the other hand, an FIA official told reporters that Sajid was present on the 4th floor of the FIA building for forensic analysis of his cell phone when he jumped out of the building and landed on the rooftop of offices adjacent to main building.

The spokesman also claimed that the Rescue-122 was immediately called and the accused was shifted to Ganga Ram Hospital on an ambulance. As per Rescue-1122 staff, his both legs were fractured and his condition was said to be critical.

Ironically, the Lahore’s Civil Lines police registered a criminal case (FIR No 128/2018) against Sajid Masih for attempting suicide and launched an enquiry to investigate the incident.

“Today, a person namely Sajid Masih s/o Abid Masih was called in case (FIR No 43/2018 dated 22.02.2018 u/s 11, 24 PECA 2016 and 295-C of the PPC) for inquiry. The case was registered at Shahdara police station and was transferred to FIA (NR3C Lahore) for want of jurisdiction by the learned court. Sajid was a member of the alleged Facebook group "Paglon ki Basti" where blasphemous material was shared,” the FIA spokesman claimed.

The spokesman further said that the suspect attempted suicide during interrogation. “During inquiry, password of his mobile phone was asked. At this, instead of answering, he jumped out of the window.”

Last week, a Christian man Pitras Masih was booked by police under blasphemy laws in Lahore hours after religious activists blocked a busy crossing at Shahdara and demanded arrest and public hanging. Pitras Masih, who lives near Baba Sain shrine in Dher Shahdara, was booked under 295-C of the PPC. He managed to escape shortly before an angry mob raided his house. Earlier, a police official said the accused was at large and police were hunting for him. Then, protesters moved towards the Shahdara Chowk where they staged a sit-in for a few hours to protest against the alleged blasphemy on social media.

According to the FIR, Pitras was running a Facebook page and a few days ago, he posted a picture that hurts sentiment of the local population. The complainant, Hafiz Muhammad Awais, said to be a local cleric, told the police that the accused was asked by phone to remove the photo but he did not do so. "The photo has challenged the spirit of faith of locals. The situation is tense and could trigger a law and order situation. The accused, by committing blasphemy, has seriously tried to disturb peace in the area. A blasphemy case may be registered against the accused for further action," the FIR says.

In Pakistan, poor and powerless people are routinely tortured by lawmen following their arrests. The Human Right Watch, in 2016, reported that Pakistani police routinely violates basic human rights while investigating crime suspects.

The law enforcement agency in Pakistan engages in human rights violations such as “arbitrary arrest, torture, extrajudicial killings and sexual violence,” with religious minorities especially vulnerable to the “disgruntled and corrupt” officers of the force, the global rights body stated.

The findings, contained in the 102-page report by the Human Rights Watch, was based on interviews with senior police officials, and victims and witnesses of police abuse in Balochistan, Sindh and Punjab provinces. The report details the allegedly over 2000 false “encounters” committed by police in 2015, and demanded an immediate overhaul of the country’s police system that “enables and even encourages serious human rights violations”.

It found that police routinely uses torture against people in custody, particularly during criminal investigations. “Those from marginalised groups – refugees, the poor, religious minorities, and the landless – are at particular risk of violent police abuse,” it said. “Methods of custodial torture include beatings with batons, stretching and crushing legs with metal rods, sexual violence, prolonged sleep deprivation, and mental torture, including forcing detainees to witness the torture of others,” the report added.

“Instead, law enforcement has been left to a police force filled with disgruntled, corrupt, and tired officers who commit abuses with impunity, making Pakistanis less safe, not more,” another media report said.

Senior police officials told Human Rights Watch that physical force is often used because the police are not trained in methods of professional investigation and forensic analysis, it said. “Police officers openly admitted to the practice of faked encounter killings,” the report said, adding that such actions were often carried out under pressure from powerful politicians and local elites. Police in Pakistan are under-resourced and over-stretched with under qualified and poorly trained officials often in important positions.