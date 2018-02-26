Lahore/Mirpur - People on both side of the Line of Control in Kashmir are fleeing their abodes as armies of India and Pakistan keep trading fire.

The deadly clashes, mostly sparked by Indian aggression on civilian population across the de facto border, have seen a sharp rise in recent weeks and caused a number of deaths.

The worsening situation has force authorities in AJK, the Pakistani part of the divided state, to draw a massive evacuation plan to avert further damage of human lives.

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government has prepared an evacuation plan that would involve relocation of thousands of people living in the border areas to safe locations, government sources said on Sunday.

They said Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider has directed the local authorities in the areas along LoC to make arrangements for shifting people whose lives are threatened by the Indian border aggressions.

The population in the villages directly affected by Indian firing have already been relocated on a small scale, and evacuation on sector level will be done if ceasefire violations did not stop, the sources added.

On the Indian side, in the Occupied Kashmir, around 500 people reportedly abandoned their homes near LoC at Uri in Baramulla district, an Indian official told a media outlet.

He said the dislocation of such a huge number of people in one day is a major displacement in the past three decades.

“Following ceasefire violation” the dislocated families were moved to Government Girls Higher Secondary School Uri, where local administration is taking care of their needs, the official added.

While talking to Greater Kashmir, the Sub Divisional Magistrate Uri said that around three residential houses were damaged in the exchange of fire between the two sides. “We have so far received 200 people from the affected areas. They are being provided with all the basic necessities at the shelter place.”

The ceasefire violations by Indian forces have recorded an alarming increase since the start of February. The latest border aggressions were reported from Battal, Rawlakot, Kotli and Khuiratta sectors.

Last week, the PM AJK ordered state honour for the martyrs of Indian aggression and instructed all deputy commissioners to ensure the best treatment of the injured.

This came in the aftermath of Indian forces’ attack at a civilian van carrying schoolchildren in Battal sector in which the van driver was killed. In retaliation, Pakistan Army destroyed the said post in which five Indian soldiers were killed.

Pakistan army on Friday took defence attaches of six countries to a visit to the LOC to show them the on-ground situation.

The defence attaches of United States, United Kingdom, France , China , Turkey and Indonesia visited Rawalakot sector, where they were also briefed about Indian atrocities and deliberate targeting of civilians.

The envoys also interacted with the ceasefire violation victims and gained the first-hand knowledge about their sufferings. “The dignitaries were also apprised about the activities undertaken by Pakistan Army to provide relief to population of Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” ISPR said in a statement.