LAHORE - The sixth edition of the Lahore Literary Festival culminated at Alhamra on The Mall on Sunday. It provided a platform to the intelligentsia to interact and answer budding questions of the youth about the contemporary Pakistan and global political scenarios.

On the concluding day, 23 sessions and five book launch ceremonies were held. Visitors also attended a music performance by Laal Band, which was meant to pay tribute to late human rights activist Asma Jahangir. Taimur Rehman, who is lead vocalist of Laal Band, performed new lyrical poetry from his upcoming album Rang (colour).

Sessions at Hall 1 and Hall 2 were jam packed while book launch sessions witnessed thin attendance. Volunteers who were supposed to coordinate with the media were totally unaware of their responsibilities. The Punjab Police had taken extensive security measures to prevent any untoward incident at the venue. A number of book stalls were set up in Hall 1 where book lovers found their favourite books on subjects ranging from history to politics and from religion to globalisation.

According to a visitor, Waseem Ahmed, 25-year-old student of biology who loves to attend such forums, Lahore Literary Festival is a wonderful platform to express yourself and ask questions to local and foreign scholars. “The only problem is that entire narration and discussion is in English language. May be the concept of a translator will help boost public attendance,” he said. English language was the medium at all sessions except those, which were on Urdu-related subjects.

The proceedings of the concluding day started with the session “Asma Jahangir: Warrior Icon” where Salima Hashmi and Asma’s daughter Munizae Jahangir spoke. The session was moderated by BBC presenter Lyse Doucet. Paying tribute to the late human rights activist, IA Rehman said she remained firm on becoming voice for the voiceless throughout her life.

Interestingly, a book launch session was not attended by the book author himself -- Christopher de Bellaigue, a journalist on Middle East and South Asia since 1994. In another session, Christopher shared how he skipped his book launch session. “When I woke up, it was 12 in the noon and I was still in my bed at the Gymkhana!” he said.

At the session titled “Outside the American Prism”, European Council on Foreign Relations Director Mark Leonard, Pakistan’s former foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar and analyst Zahid Husain were panellists. Lyse Doucet moderated the session.

Mark Leonard said it was time for similar recalibrations and realignments of structures that had been in the global conflicts “as we see it between power struggle between Iran and Saudi Arabia”.

“The non-Western allies are emancipating themselves from Europe and even from America. The most interesting role in today’s world is of China. Where everyone else is pulling back to roots, the Chinese are recalibrating their projects like One Belt One Road as part of their approach towards the world in the presence of the United States.

“Pakistan is front runner of new world how it manages its world relations,” he said.

Moderator Lyse questioned the dealings of Washington, Riyadh and Beijing in the global scenarios.

Khar said Pakistan had been managing the status quo powers. “Credibility is one of the three things that make a super power a super power. President Donald Trump tweeted that US gave Pakistan $33 billion and this is not true. Entire America lost the credibility,” she said.

The money the US has given to Pakistan since 2001, including Camp David package, is very little -- $4.3 billion for military assistance and $5.5 billion for civilian assistance.

The second thing is predictability and policies of the incumbent US administration are very unpredictable, she said.

“There is a lesson for Pakistan from the Financial Action Task Force episode. We should not testify to the friendship of our diplomatic friends where only Turkey votes in favour of us.

“India has become more conservative as there is lynching of Muslims and pellet gun attacks in Occupied Kashmir. This is all happening in Modi’s India. More or less in Donald Trump’s America’s there is rise of extremism and racism. The realignment of regional powers and superpowers should be dealt with in Pakistan’s own interest,” Hina concluded.

Former editor of Newsweek Pakistan Khalid Ahmed moderated the session “Beyond Extremism” where international writer Reza Aslan spoke.

Khalid Ahmed said the 20th century witnessed two world wars. Everyone feared towards the end of century a clash of civilizations, but it was averted through globalization.

Reza Aslan said, “When we use the word extremism, it has different meanings. There are different narratives about extremism in contemporary era.” “We should be clear that in the 20th Century murder of tens of millions of people was not committed in the name of religion; it was committed in the name of communism, Stalinism, Maoism, and even anti-religion ideologies.”

“It is not only religion, which spreads hatred; there are multiple factors due to which we have seen bloodshed in the Middle East. The current fiasco in the Middle East and the Syrian civil war are not fights between Shias and Sunnis. It is a war between Saudi Arabia and Iran and each of them is trying to protect its own economic interests,” Reza said.

“We spend so much time debating our faith and identify. Why are we wasting so much time on this? Stop fighting over how you define yourself; just put your definition into action,” he said.

Author of “Zealot: The Life and Times of Jesus of Nazareth”, Reza said it was his first visit to Lahore and he was overwhelmed by his followers here.