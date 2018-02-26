LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has announced to complete 70 percent work of its 132kv underground cable networking in Lahore congested areas that will help remove major constraints in power loadshedding in summer season.

According to officials, the transmission lines of the Lahore Electric Supply Company has been upgraded with new investment of over Rs14 billion, during the last four years as 274km long new transmission lines have been laid down, which would be capable of transmitting 2,310MVA additional electricity.

Moreover, 29 new grid stations have been set up in Lesco jurisdiction while 65 grid stations were upgraded from 66kv to 100kv during this period.

Regarding controlling power theft and line losses, the officials said that the Lesco during its anti-theft drive has disconnected power supply to some villages falling in the jurisdiction of Rachna Town subdivision in Ferozewala, as the majority of residents failed to pay their bills of almost five years amounting to Rs6 million.

They said that around 400 residents have not been paying their. The owners of these houses have been stealing electricity for long despite the fact that the company got cases lodged against them. The Lesco has also been facing severe resistance from them for recovery of dues.

They said since there was no progress in recovering the defaulted amount, the Lesco disconnected power supply to the whole village in a move to control theft.