KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said that responsibility and power for cleanliness in city should be handed over to municipal authorities. Garbage in city baldy affected to human health while sewerage water plunk in sea without treatment causing marine life also under threat.

This he stated while addressing an awareness walk “Green City Walk” at Sea View organised by Pakistan Women Foundation for Peace. Former Governor of State Bank Ishrat Hussain, Member of National Assembly Kishwar Zehra, Dr Naseem Salauddin, Nargis Rehman, Dr Nayyar Jabeen, Director Coordination KMC Masood Alam, representatives of NGOs and impressive number of students were participated in the walk.

The mayor said that Karachi generating 12 thousand ton garbage on daily basis as municipal authorities create awareness among the masses to dump their waste at garbage dumping point and avoid from dumping of garbage at roadsides and streets. Mayor Karachi said that we have facing massive challenges due to less resources and power.

Akhar said that the government has kept the matter of garbage removal with itself. No attention was paid on city during the era of former administrators. Garbage is also the reason of spread of various diseases and we want to clean the city, he added.

He said removal of garbage and maintenance of roads and cleanliness are our priorities and will continue to do so. He urged the NGOs and schools and well off citizens to join hands in the city cleanliness campaign. He said it was our joint responsibility to keep our city clean and germs free.

He said we are making all efforts to bring improvement in the city by utilising all available resources. The local bodies should be made strong and powerful so that citizens problems could be solved.

The walk was also addressed by Dr. Nasim Salahuddin, Nargis Rehman and others as the participants of walk had banners and play cards displaying importance of cleanliness in Karachi.

