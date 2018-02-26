Lahore - Meezan Bank and United Bank Limited (UBL) qualified for the final of the Pepsi Cricket Gala 2018 being organised by the Corporate Sports Pakistan (CSP).

The first semifinal of the event proved to be a thriller, where Meezan Bank defeated Nestle by 1 wicket. Batting first, Nestle posted 135 runs on the board with Naveed Zafar scoring 35 runs and Umar Naseeb 33. It was superb bowling by Yaseem Cheema and Zeeshan who helped Meezan Bank restrict their opponents to a low total. Both grabbed three wickets each while Hassan Mansoor took two. Meezan Bank chased the required target for the loss of nine wickets. Nasir Mehmood played the significant knock of 57 runs while Yousaf Iftikhar gathered 32 runs. For his outstanding bowling performance, Yaseen Cheema was adjudged as man of the match.

Nouman Nasir’s swashbuckling 78 and Hassan Aqdas’ 4 wickets helped UBL outclass 3DM by 7 wickets in the second semifinal. 3DM, batting first, piled up a total of 138 runs. Mudassar Rathor was top scorer with 28 runs while Ahmad Raza slammed 23 runs. Hassan Aqdas was wrecker-in-chief of 3DM innings as he clinched 4 wickets for UBL while Shan Abbas bagged two scalps. UBL achieved the target for the loss of 3 wickets with Nouman Nasir hitting 78 and Hassan Aqdas 23 runs. For his all-round performance, Hassan Aqdas was named player of the match.