LAHORE - NAB summoned Aleem Khan over providing contradictory information about his offshore companies. NAB will ask Aleem to present details of Hexam Investment Overseas Limited, which according to records is owned solely by Aleem. Earlier, he appeared before the NAB on February 23 and submitted details about his offshore companies.

NAB summoned Aleem after contradictions surfaced in the documents submitted by him. Meanwhile, a court on Sunday handed over the chief executive officer of a private construction company to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on a one-day physical remand. Shahid Shafiq is accused of being involved in a controversial real estate deal, in collusion with high-ranking officials from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), which is reportedly worth Rs14billion.