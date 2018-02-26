DUBAI-Quetta Gladiators thrashed Lahore Qalandars by 9 wickets in the Pakistan Super League (PSL-3) match played here at Dubai International Stadium on late Saturday night.

Requiring 120 runs for victory, Gladiators simply toyed with Qalandar bowling, especially Watson was in devastating mood, as he gave thrashing to all the bowlers. His 66 was a real treat to watch for decent crowd. Watson smashed 5 boundaries and as many massive sixes in 42-ball innings. Asad Shafiq also batted well and gathered unbeaten 39. Both Watson and Asad put on 92 runs for the opening stand. Narine was the only successful bowler for Qalandars, who picked up 1-40, as Quetta achieved the target in 14 overs, losing just one wicket.

Earlier, Gladiators skipper Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and opted to field first. United got off to brisk start, thanks mainly to make-shift opener Sunil Narine, who, at one stage, simply outshone even master blaster Brendon McCullum and was punishing Gladiator bowlers at will. He was simply in irresistible form with the willow, but he played too many strokes without waiting for the right delivery and finally gave a simple catch to Anwar Ali off the bowling of Rahat Ali. As soon as Narine was back in the pavilion at the total of 42, United lost the way and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and could only post a meager total of 119-9.

Skipper McCullam top-scored with 30 runs while Narine contributed 28 and new sensation Sohail Akhtar also batted well and gathered unbeaten 20. Qalandars could have easily posted decent total, had their coach not disturbed the batting order. Fakhar Zaman, who was in superb knick in the last match, was sent to one down, while Gulraiz Sadaf was promoted in the batting order ahead of Sohail Akhtar, who was enjoying good form with the willow, as he played consistent knocks in the recently-concluded regional T20. Gulraiz not only consumed 31 deliveries, but he also scored only 13 runs, which left Qalandars in tatters.

It was wonderful to watch Qalandars’ owner Fawad Rana, who was celebrating, when Narine and McCullam were smashing Gladiators bowlers, but later, when Qalandars started losing wickets, it made him sad as his face was telling the actual story. Such passionate person must hire right combination, rather than banking on non-cricketing brains.

It was left-arm spinner M Nawaz, who made the difference with his tight bowling, as he took 2-4 in 4 overs including the important wicket of McCullam. Field umpire gave McCullam not out on a highly forceful lbw appeal but Nawaz rushed towards skipper Sarfraz and forced him to take review and the replay clearly showed McCullam was trapped in front of the wicket. Besides man-of-the-match Nawaz, Archer took 3-21, but he also got severe punishment at the hands of Narine in his early spell.

Talking to media after the match, Shaeen said that the middle order is the real problem, which needs to be strengthened, as it is not posting enough runs on the board. He refused to accept that he was feeling any sort of pressure and termed coaches were backing him and he was enjoying his cricket and come up with wonders in the next matches.

M Nawaz told media that he just bowled tightly which helped him restrict the rival batsmen to score big runs. “The spinners are known for easy prey for the batsmen, but he used commonsense and made things simple. I am confident enough to produce more good performances.”

Scoreboard.

LAHORE QALANDARS

B McCullum lbw b M Nawaz 30

S Narine c Anwar Ali b Rahat Ali 28

Fakhar Zaman c & b Archer 1

C Delport c Anwar Ali b M Nawaz 15

Gulraiz Sadaf c Hasan Khan b Archer 13

Umar Akmal lbw b Hasan Khan 1

Raza Hasan run out 4

Sohail Akhtar not out 20

Yasir Shah c Sarfraz b Watson 2

Shaheen Afridi b Archer 0

Mustafizur Rahman not out 1

EXTRAS: (b 1, lb 2, w 1) 4

TOTAL: (9 wckts; 20 overs) 119

FOW: 1-46, 2-60, 3-60, 4-79, 5-81, 6-89, 7-101, 8-105, 9-106.

BOLWING: JC Archer 4-0-23-3, Rahat Ali 4-0-26-1, SR Watson 4-0-35-1, M Nawaz 4-1-4-2, Hasan Khan 4-0-28-1.

QUETTA GLADIATORS

Asad Shafiq not out 38

SR Watson b Narine 66

Umar Amin not out 13

EXTRAS: (lb 1, nb 1, w 1) 3

TOTAL: (1 wkct, 14 overs) 120

FOW: 1-92

BOWLING: Raza Hasan 2-0-19-0, Shaheen Shah Afridi 2-0-12-0, Yasir Shah 4-0-38-0, SP Narine 4-0-40-1, Mustafizur Rahman 2-0-10-0.

TOSS: Quetta Gladiators

UMPIRES: Tim Robinson, Asif Yaqoob

TV UMPIRES: Shozab Raza

RESERVE UMPIRE: Khalid Mahmood

MATCH REFEREE: Roshan Mahanama