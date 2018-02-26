ISLAMABAD - National Productivity Organization (NPO) Ministry of Industries and Production would organize a week long international training programme on 'Lean manufacturing for small and medium enterprises.’

The event is being organized in collaboration with Asian Productivity Organization (APO), aiming at coaching the trainers in lean manufacturing to impart training to local enterprises for bringing innovation in SME manufacturing and promote the SME sector in the country.

International experts from Japan and Malaysia would attend the programme and share their expertise, and knowledge about the management of SMEs.

They would apprise them about the principle of lean manufacturing and lean management system as well as policy development, autonomous team and model areas.

During the programme the participants would be apprised about value addition and waste management and inventory management and production planning.