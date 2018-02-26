LAHORE-News of the veteran actor’s demise have left Pakistani stars shocked and upset.

Her Mom co-star Sajal Aly shared a picture with the Bollywood star and had a heartbreaking caption which read, “Lost my mom again.”

Another Mom co-star Adnan Siddiqui, who met her a few days ago at the wedding, could hardly believe the news.

Ali Zafar and Bilal Khan were thankful to the actor for all the memories.

Mahira was grateful to have grown up seeing Sridevi onscreen.

Sanam Saeed termed the actor’s death as a “tremendous loss.”

Former Pakistani cricketer Waqar Younis sent condolences to the family.

Syra Shahroz was shocked upon hearing the news.

Imran Abbas shared a clip of the actor’s from her early acting days.

Atiqa Odhoo was saddened by the news, saying Sridevi’s “gone too young.”