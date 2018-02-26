“All truths are easy to understand once they are discovered; the point is to discover them.”

–Galileo

Is following an established status quo enough or should reason be pursued despite the difficulties involved? This was the exact predicament that Galileo was caught in 1616, when the Roman regime at the time pressurised him to drop the claim that the Earth revolves around the sun. The issue at hand may sound innocuous right now, but in that time the idea was revolutionary. And, it was Galileo’s courage to stand up for what he empirically knew what’s true to be brought to the forefront – which made this idea so common in the contemporary time. Social order tries to stop change, due to the unrest it causes. But as states, corporations and even society goes to a virtual platform through social media, one must not hinder their creativity and hard work – through dogma.