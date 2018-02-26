QILA DIDAR SINGH-A man was thrashed, held hostage by patrolling cops and released after giving them Rs4,000 as bribe amidst tall claims of crime reduction in Gujranwala district here the other day.

Police higher-ups at a ceremony claimed to have reduced crime rate to a significant extent in the district. Addressing the ceremony, they said that reduction in crime rate could be made possible due to effective command and control system of the patrolling police.

Punjab Additional Inspector General of Police Amjad Javed Saleemi told participants of the ceremony that crime rate had been reduced by 90 per cent in the district due to establishment of a number of police check-posts. He added that the cops deployed at the check-posts had been trained by the army as per modern scientific methods in patrolling. On the occasion, the AIG also laid the foundation stone of a police check-post at Bacha Chattha.

In the meanwhile, a labourer was thrashed and robbed of cash by patrolling cops. Amjad, resident of Mohallah Islamabad, Ladhewala Warraich told The Nation that he was on the way back home after getting his sick son to Gujranwala District Headquarters Hospital. He said that near Eagle Plaza, the cops deployed at Ladhewala Warraich police check-post stopped him on the pretext of frisking.

He alleged that they took him to the check-post where they thrashed him and held him hostage. He further alleged that the cops allowed him to go after receiving Rs4,000 as bribe from him. “They threatened me to implicate in fake cases if I try to tell anyone about the incident,” he said. He sought justice from City Police Officer Ashfaq Ahmed Khan.