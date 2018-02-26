Petroleum sector gets Rs10911 million in eight months

ISLAMABAD (APP): The govt has released Rs 10911.278 million for the Petroleum and Natural Resources Division under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2017-18) during eight months of the current fiscal year against the total allocation of Rs 13480.062 million. According to the official data, Rs 415.807 million have been for acquisition of four drilling rigs with accessories for Geological Survey of Pakistan, Rs 15.191 million for appraisal of newly discovered coal resources in Badin and adjoining areas of Southern Sindh, Rs 3.596 million for exploration and evaluation of metallic minerals in Bela and Uthal areas of district Lasbella Balochistan. While Rs 1.396 for exploration of Tertiary Coal in Central Salt Range Punjab, Rs 9.609 million for exploration and evaluation of coal in Nosham and Bahlol areas of Balochistan. Whereas, funds have been released for provision of gas to different localities including Rs 387.421 for gas schemes in District Narowal and Rs 238.786 million in district Sialkot.

Rs 300.402 million in district Lahore, Rs 340.466 million in NA-132 of District Sheikhupura, Rs 250 million in Peshawar, Rs 252.317 in Swat and Shangla, Rs 142.882 in district Mardan, Rs 700.020 million in Abbottabad, Rs 28.963 million in UC Darya Gali of Tehsil Murree, Rs 254.437 million in Chakwal, Rs 100 million in District Jhang, Rs 105.357 million in district Sahiwal, Rs 237.610 million in district Okara, Rs 229.272 million in NA-131 of District Sheikhupura, Rs 250 million in district Nankana Sahib, Rs 171.242 million in district Okara, Rs 100 million in district Mandi Bahaduddin, Rs 290 million in district Sargodha, Rs 100 million in district Jhang, Rs 304 million in district Multan, Rs 150 million in district Sahiwal, Rs 100 million in Toba Tek Singh, Rs 250 million in district Khanewal, Rs 347 million in district Mianwali, Rs 224 million in District Muzaffargarh, Rs 500 million in district Bahawalnagar, Rs 140 million in district Dera Ghazi Khan, Rs 350 million in district Mansehra, Rs 300 million in district Jhelum, Rs 42 million in Rawalpindi, Rs 214.587 million in district Pakpattan, Rs 196.470 million in district Gujrat, Rs 371 million in district Mian Channu and Rs 32.160 million in district Narowal.

MOL spends Rs90m on water projects

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The MOL Pakistan Oil & Gas company has spent over Rs 90 million till date on supply of clean drinking water to the less developed districts of KP including Karak, Hangu, Bannu and Kohat. According to a statement issued here, MOL Pakistan has funded and executed several water supply schemes including the installation of hand pumps, installation of wells and supply of water through bowsers in far flung areas of the said districts. Water supply to Nizrab Banda, one of the most underdeveloped villages of Hangu is one of such examples where MOL Pakistan has single-handedly completed the project. Citing serious water-borne illness among residents of most of the villages located along the Bannu-Kohat Road due to lack of access to clean water, MOL Pakistan conducted an Electrical Resistivity Survey (ERS) in the area in coordination with the Water Supply and Sanitation Department, Karak. An open well has been installed that has catered to the needs of thousands and provided them undisrupted access to clean drinking water.

On request of local community of the Hoti Banda village in Kohat, MOL Pakistan conducted a detailed assessment, the scheme was executed and handed over to Public Health Engineering Department.

Nokia phones to expand to high-end while also striking nostalgia chord

BARCELONA (Reuters): Seeking to capitalize on a remarkable comeback over the past year, Nokia phones are expanding to include their first premium Android smartphone model, as well as a remake of one of its biggest hits of the 1990s, the 8110 "slider" feature phone. Set up by ex-Nokia executives who have licensed the famous brand to sell phones worldwide, HMD Global -- as the year-old company is known -- has focused on mid-priced Androids and even sub-$100-priced phones since entering the smartphone market. Chief Executive Florian Seiche said HMD has sold around 30 million phones after introducing 11 new phone models over the past year. On Sunday, it unveiled two new models plus refreshed versions of three phones first launched last year. Slideshow (6 Images) "We feel great about the momentum we had in 2017 and that gives us the confidence to double down in 2018," Seiche told reporters at a briefing in London ahead of the product launch.

The Nokia 8 is the company's first flagship phone, priced at 749 euros ($921) while the new, 4G-ready version of Nokia 8110 is priced at 79 euros ($97).

Pakistan Auto Show from Friday

ISLAMABAD (APP): A three-day exhibition of automobiles named "Pakistan Auto Show 2018" will be held in Lahore from 2nd March. It is an initiative of the Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers representing over 3000 large, medium and small industries all over Pakistan. The theme of this year’s exhibition is “Made in Pakistan”. The three-day event is expected to attract more than 200 companies, comprising 125 domestic enterprises and 78 international exhibitors, Radio Pakistan reported. The international exhibitors include renowned companies from Japan, China, Germany, France, Turkey, Thailand, Taiwan, England USA, UAE and Sri Lanka. The diverse categories of exhibitors will include passenger cars, trucks, buses, tractors, rickshaws, motorcycles, auto parts manufacturers, service providers, machinery makers, tool makers, antique cars and heavy motorbikes. The medium scale manufacturing has been witnessing an upward trend in Pakistan and some the local assemblers have introduced Chinese brands to capture the technology savvy clients of the country.